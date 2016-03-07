At this point, we all know our way around a slice of avocado toast. Maybe we've even gotten fancy a few times with a fried egg or some crushed chili flakes on top. But, after eating the same dish brunch after brunch, we decided to look for some new uses for our favorite ingredient.
Ahead, find three easy recipes that are so absurdly delicious, they will have you seriously reconsidering your loyalty to avocado toast. Plus, we thew in some advice for choosing a perfectly ripe avocado, since there's nothing more disappointing than opening a stringy, overripe fruit, or having to wait days until it's ready to eat. Master these tips, and you're well on your way to a glorious spring.