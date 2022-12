Everyone else followed along too once the season started. My cousins would constantly message to ask what everyone would wear, inadvertently outdoing each other as the events passed by, leading up to the year’s biggest event: New Year’s Eve . This was always the best night of the season for me, as it was excusable to be as extravagant as possible in the name of starting the new year right. Outfits included little black dresses sequined frocks , layered jewelry, sky-high heels, and going-out tops , while kids were also dressed up in flower headbands and adorable tulle dresses. Even the next day, when we’d resume the festivities around noon to celebrate New Year’s Day around my uncle’s fogón (a Puerto Rican version of a grill), the glam was equally matched through skinny jeans , metallic platforms, and chandelier earrings.