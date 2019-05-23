I'm 27 & This Is How Much I Spent On My First Trip Away From My Baby

12:00 a.m. – We get an Uber to La Factoria ($7.27). It was highly recommended and I see why. The street itself is filled with lots of bars and it's packed. La Factoria has 8 rooms and it's very unassuming from the outside with no sign. I get a rum and Coke and walk around checking out the different rooms. We end up bar hopping (I have two more rum and cokes and he has five Medalla’s throughout) and again my husband realizes he can't hang like he used to ($30.27). The great thing about partying so far is that we haven’t had to pay any cover at all these places we have been. $37.54