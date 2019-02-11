The runways may tell us what we'll be needing next season, but street style is where we can find what's cool right now. And according to the scene in New York, snakeskin patterned shoes are all the rage.
There's a lot to love about this bold breed of footwear. To start: The print demands attention without trying too hard. Also, it works across all shoe categories, from knee-high boots to mules and everything in between. Whichever direction you take, expect to feel a high of fashion know-how confidence when you slip into a pair this winter.
And while mastering the art of a well-styled animal motif is an intimidating feat for any of us, this particular print is easier to work with than you'd think. Actual snakes might be creepy, but we promise there's nothing scary about this trend. To prove it, we've collected the best street style inspiration along with some surprising style tips to help you master the look.
