To officially settle the conundrum, we’re kicking the question over to our European counterparts: the French girls — specifically ones that live in (arguably) the most stylish city in the world, Paris. As physical embodiments of one of the most sought-after style aesthetics , it’s fair to consider these women authorities on all things fashion. We talked to everyone from a yoga influencer to a published author to help us decide whether or not it’s time to retire those trusty leggings from our regular outfit rotations. You'll want a pen to write this all down because we didn’t just gain solid fashion insight, we got some seriously helpful styling tips straight from the pros.