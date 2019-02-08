Even if you’re only mildly interested in fashion, you’re certainly aware of one of the industry’s most polarizing debates: Do leggings count as pants? We’ve seen the style staple everywhere from the pilates studio to the runway, but the fashion world remains divided. While some trend-conscious women are totally down for this buttonless, zipper-free, Spandex-y goodness, others think leggings don’t belong anywhere outside the walls of your local Equinox. It’s a question that stirs up a lot of sartorial commotion.
To officially settle the conundrum, we’re kicking the question over to our European counterparts: the French girls — specifically ones that live in (arguably) the most stylish city in the world, Paris. As physical embodiments of one of the most sought-after style aesthetics, it’s fair to consider these women authorities on all things fashion. We talked to everyone from a yoga influencer to a published author to help us decide whether or not it’s time to retire those trusty leggings from our regular outfit rotations. You'll want a pen to write this all down because we didn’t just gain solid fashion insight, we got some seriously helpful styling tips straight from the pros.
