In our minds, Giambattista Valli is basically synonymous with "preeetty." Its couture designs bring to life the storybook wardrobe of our dreams (let's never forget Rihanna's 2015 Grammys moment), and its ready-to-wear imagines the glamorous life of a Parisian woman in some gilded-and-wallpapered apartment. The house's fall '17 collection served up something that's a bit different, though. Amid the frills and appliqués we've come to expect from the label, Fashionista pointed out an instantly recognizable logo in the collection: the Nike swoosh.
Indeed, three of the 46 looks in Giambattista Valli's fall '17 collection were styled with high-waisted black Nike leggings. And they weren't part of an athleisure story within the lineup, either: Models strutted down the catwalk wearing voluminous high-low blouses, ruffled tops, and structured jackets — except where we might expect a fluted skirt or airy gown, there were leggings.
Before you get too excited, this surprise appearance isn't, in fact, the debut of a collaboration. Rather, Giambattista Valli wanted to incorporate leggings — an item most women own and wear beyond the confines of a gym — into his new collection, and in the designer's opinion, no one makes them better than Nike. The outfits he presented as part of fall '17, the brand noted, "can be today's version of Parisian petite robe noir."
Since athleisure's inception, leggings have become an essential (or, depending on how you feel about the garment, unavoidable) part of our capsule wardrobe. Giambattista Valli may not be known as a go-to luxury sportswear designer, but the surprise Nike cameo in his fall '17 collection could certainly make for an interesting foray into the category. Plus, Nike has partnered with the likes of Sacai, Riccardo Tisci, and Olivier Rousteing before. Who's to say the Portland-based athletic behemoth might not go after Valli next? We'll start crossing our fingers now.
