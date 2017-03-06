Since athleisure's inception, leggings have become an essential (or, depending on how you feel about the garment, unavoidable) part of our capsule wardrobe. Giambattista Valli may not be known as a go-to luxury sportswear designer, but the surprise Nike cameo in his fall '17 collection could certainly make for an interesting foray into the category. Plus, Nike has partnered with the likes of Sacai, Riccardo Tisci, and Olivier Rousteing before. Who's to say the Portland-based athletic behemoth might not go after Valli next? We'll start crossing our fingers now.