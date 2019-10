Reformation Teamed Up With New Balance To Design Sustainable Sneakers For Fashion Girls

As for what's next for Reformation, Aflalo has a few things up her sleeve. "As a 100% carbon neutral company, spreading awareness of climate change and potential solutions continues to be a priority. We recently launched 'Carbon Is Canceled' — a series of programs that provide easier ways for everyone to connect to solutions. Now on our website, consumers can switch their electric bill to wind energy through Arcadia Power and purchase Climate Credits that NativeEnergy will direct towards verified carbon offset projects." For now, though, click through the slideshow ahead to get your hands on a pair of guilt free Reformation x New Balance sneakers before they sell out — and they will, fast.