Reformation Teamed Up With New Balance To Design Sustainable Sneakers For Fashion Girls

If you're looking for a sustainable alternative to your favorite pair of sneakers, Reformation's got you covered. The beloved eco-conscious fashion brand only just launched shoes in May, with a line of heeled flip flops, lace-up sandals, and Kate Middleton-approved espadrilles. But their second drop is far more extensive, a fall-ready collection of boots, ballet pumps and holiday heels. Although the brand's dive into footwear has been nothing short of a success, it's their next endeavor that shoppers are most excited for.
This morning, Reformation announced a game-changing collaboration with cult-favorite sneaker brand, New Balance. According to Reformation Founder & CEO, Yael Aflalo, shoes were always the goal, but the company hesitated given the heavy environmental footprint. "Americans alone buy over 300 million pairs of shoes every year, most of which end up in landfills," she told Refinery29. "With New Balance, we saw a huge opportunity to push the boundaries of innovation and educate consumers about the impact we all have on our planet."
To do so, Aflalo, along with the brand's VP of Operations & Sustainability, Kathleen Talbot, sought out new, eco-friendly materials that mimic those used in sneakers. "The shoe inserts are made from a combination of EVA foam and BLOOM algae, which helps clean the environment while reducing the amount of fossil fuels traditionally used in shoe manufacturing," she told us. "We also worked with a tannery that uses a chrome-free tanning method to eliminate the substance, which can become carcinogenic if handled improperly."
The collection includes reinvented versions of New Balance's classic 574 and X 90 designs, with three new styles in five color-ways. It blends Reformation's expertise in sustainability with New Balance's international customer base to deliver conscious footwear to the masses. But unlike New Balance's sporty look, this collab added a romantic, whimsical charm, with pastel shades and neon hues sprinkled throughout.
As for what's next for Reformation, Aflalo has a few things up her sleeve. "As a 100% carbon neutral company, spreading awareness of climate change and potential solutions continues to be a priority. We recently launched 'Carbon Is Canceled' — a series of programs that provide easier ways for everyone to connect to solutions. Now on our website, consumers can switch their electric bill to wind energy through Arcadia Power and purchase Climate Credits that NativeEnergy will direct towards verified carbon offset projects." For now, though, click through the slideshow ahead to get your hands on a pair of guilt free Reformation x New Balance sneakers before they sell out — and they will, fast.
