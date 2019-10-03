Reformation Teamed Up With New Balance To Design Sustainable Sneakers For Fashion Girls

To do so, Aflalo, along with the brand's VP of Operations & Sustainability, Kathleen Talbot, sought out new, eco-friendly materials that mimic those used in sneakers. "The shoe inserts are made from a combination of EVA foam and BLOOM algae, which helps clean the environment while reducing the amount of fossil fuels traditionally used in shoe manufacturing," she told us. "We also worked with a tannery that uses a chrome-free tanning method to eliminate the substance, which can become carcinogenic if handled improperly."