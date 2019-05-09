Reformation Is Officially Making Footwear — & We Want Every Pair

Reformation has been keeping one hell of a secret. Less than two months after they launched a permanent plus-size collection, the eco-conscious brand has fooled us again — and their latest venture might be their best one yet.
This morning, Reformation announced an 11-piece collection of... (drum roll please) sustainable footwear for us to fawn over all summer long. Before today, the closest we were to getting our hands on a pair of Ref shoes was through their limited capsule collection with By Far. But according to the brand's founder and CEO, Yael Afalo, that collab was merely a stepping stone to today's launch. "Footwear represents about 1/5 of the total environmental impact from the apparel industry, and nearly 1/4 of the climate impact," she told Refinery29. "Shoes are also the #1 most requested item from our customers, so it really made sense as the next step in our mission to bring sustainable fashion to everyone."
In order to ensure that this collection falls in line with Reformation's sustainable mission, the brand used "a rigorous screening process to make sure all of their partner factories share Reformation's values of sustainability, transparency and accountability," Afalo says. But as we've learned since Ref launched 10 years ago, sustainability and style are hardly mutually exclusive.
So instead of taking the fast-fashion route, get yourself the perfect pair of guilt-free summer sandals from this newly launched collection. Ahead, shop the first 11 styles, starting at $128.
