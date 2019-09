Everlane's New Sustainable Sneakers Will Be Everywhere This Summer

On April 25th, Everlane will roll out an entire brand of sneakers labeled Tread by Everlane . According to Michael Preysman, Founder & CEO of Everlane, sneakers have consistently been the product that customers beg for most, but his response to their cries has always been the same: "never." "Of everything we wear, sneakers have one of the heaviest footprints. They require a ton of energy to produce, are made largely from virgin plastic, and never break down. So when we buy and replace them often — billions end up in landfills around the world."