Get Ahead Of Sweater Weather With Everlane's New Cashmere Essentials

The Everlane drops keep on coming! In the last month, we’ve been introduced to boots that will make us feel like a boss, chic wool sweaters, the brand’s first foray into suiting with wrinkle-resistant blazers, and denim. On Monday, Everlane brought back it’s $100 cashmere in six new styles just in time for the chilly fall temps.
"We’re doing a lot of smaller bets at once, which has proven to be better for us,” Michael Preysman, Everlane's CEO, told Refinery 29 about the company's strategy of releasing items "bit by bit." It's also proven to be dangerous for our credit cards.
Last year, in the name of transparency, Everlane lowered its prices because the going rate for raw cashmere was so low. Although the offerings this year are much bigger, the price has stayed low while the cashmere remains as high-quality as ever, which the company claims will not only fade and pill less, but will get softer with each wear.
Not bad for $100, right? For women, Everlane will carry its V-neck sweater in six colors, crew-neck in 11 colors, a cropped V-neck in seven colors, plus a cropped mock-neck in a striped pattern. And they're not stopping there: On Thursday, Everlane introduced its new Essential Cashmere collection — a trendier take on the classics that's offered in seven styles and eight colors, and priced $120 to $155.
Sure, it may not be sweater weather just yet, but it's never to early to add some super-soft cashmere to your closet. Click ahead to shop the entire offering.