The Fall Bootie That Fashion Editors Are Replacing Their Suede Ones For

It's not officially fall until you zip into your tried-and-true pair of fall ankle boots again. But, if yours are looking a little like ours (salt-stained, stretched-out, and balding in places where the suede's rubbed smooth), it might be time to consider replacing them. Those dicker boots served you well for the past few years, and you loved how great they looked with skinny jeans, fall skirts, and a little woolen sock, too. But as your skinny jeans have been replaced with baggier styles, your fall miniskirts have become fall midis, and those little woolen socks are now fishnets, you're craving something a little fresher. Enter: the little white bootie.
It's got everything going for it that you liked about the dicker bootie: easy to walk in, goes with everything, and looks polished without feeling too fancy. Better yet, many white boots come in wipeable fabrics, which means that they're going to be weatherproof, too. These boots were the shoe of choice for fashion editors during this past Fashion Week, and were so convincingly chic that a few R29 editors have recently made the switch from black and brown booties to white. Click through to see what that crossover looks like.