Cold-Weather Boots You'll Actually Want To Wear

There are two very different types of cold weather. The first is the type where, yes, you have to dress smartly, but you can still get away with showing a bare ankle or be comfortable in a V-neck sweater, sans scarf. Those are those brisk-but-sunny days when you can embrace the chill and still look cute in the process. But later in the winter, we experience a type of cold that doesn't fuck around. Every inch of skin needs to be covered to protect from subzero windchill and it doesn't even matter what you're wearing under your puffer, because no one is going to see it.



And while those are the moments you'll need to pull out the big guns, it doesn't mean you have to dread getting dressed. One of the most practical places to start is with your winter boots. Sure, they need to be warm and versatile, but they can look still good, too. That's why we've rounded up 30 options that check both boxes. Ahead, find a ton of protective footwear that protects your street cred, too.