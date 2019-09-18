During New York Fashion Week, Harlow walked in the Laquan Smith, Tommy Hilfiger, and Kith fashion shows. The model says NYFW is her favorite during Fashion Month because it's the start of the season. “It’s great to see everyone again,” Harlow confirms. “Although the parties in Paris are pretty epic!” As far as keeping her energy up throughout the month, Harlow says it's nice to have her friends around her who can act as a support system. “That way, it doesn't feel like work at all." It also helps when you're kicking things off in a new pair of shoes.