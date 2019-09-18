For the first time ever, Victoria's Secret model Winnie Harlow is not only modeling a product she designed but one that bares her name. On Monday, shoe retailer Steve Madden debuted its collaboration with Harlow, a range of seven pairs of shoes, priced from $89.95 to $159.95. The collection includes an over-the-knee boot, an ankle bootie, high heels, and sneakers.
“It has been a pleasure working with Steve and his whole team, from the office meetings to the huge workshop meeting where I got to see my visions come to life,” Harlow tells Refinery29 exclusively. “This is the first time not only is my name on the product, but I got to design it. It was such an amazing process getting to choose fabrics, styles, shapes, heights, designs and the make of shoe.”
Harlow says she was inspired to make a collection where there was something for everyone. She considered what she liked to wear when she worked retail and what she enjoys wearing now. “I wanted to make a collection that naturally fit my uniform,” she explains. “I personally named each style after special people in my life, making it that much more authentic.” She counts the Harlow and the Tina as her favorites, calling each style a versatile standout.
During New York Fashion Week, Harlow walked in the Laquan Smith, Tommy Hilfiger, and Kith fashion shows. The model says NYFW is her favorite during Fashion Month because it's the start of the season. “It’s great to see everyone again,” Harlow confirms. “Although the parties in Paris are pretty epic!” As far as keeping her energy up throughout the month, Harlow says it's nice to have her friends around her who can act as a support system. “That way, it doesn't feel like work at all." It also helps when you're kicking things off in a new pair of shoes.
