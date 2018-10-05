The Versatile Fall Footwear For Any Girl On The Go

Ever feel like you only own two types of shoes? Aka the worn-in, old reliables you brave your everyday commute in and the on-trend, pristine pair tucked under your desk for that quick office switch-up. While there's nothing wrong with compartmentalizing your footwear, in a perfect world, these two shoes would simply be one in the same: comfortable enough for you to forgo that emergency bandaid in your purse and chic enough for you to wear with that cool corduroy blazer you just scored.
With that top of mind, we've teamed up with Clarks to prove that you don't have to compromise when it comes to shoes that can offer both comfort and style — in fact, far from it. Elevate your aesthetic (and, in turn, your hustle) with footwear made for the girl on the go. Think: slip-on suede styles with rubber soles, lace-up leather ankle booties, and breathable burgundy boots ready for absolutely anything. Check out all the versatile styles ahead, and snag yourself some shoes that can do double duty.