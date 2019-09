Last month, Kloss was spotted in New York City wearing Bulgarian brand ByFar's 'Neva' shoe with the ultimate off-duty uniform: vintage-wash jeans, a bright-red bomber jacket, and a black carryall. From the looks of it, the boots seem nice and worn in — and since ByFar's shoes are made from 100% soft Italian leather, we can only suspect they get more buttery with every wear. Just a few weeks later, she ' grammed herself wearing them again with a slinky all-black look, proving they're exactly as versatile as we thought.