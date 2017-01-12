Pinpointing the right black boots in a sea of so many doesn't come easy. So if you're starting the new year in desperate need of a fresh pair, allow model (and now FastCompany cover star) Karlie Kloss to give you some direction.
Last month, Kloss was spotted in New York City wearing Bulgarian brand ByFar's 'Neva' shoe with the ultimate off-duty uniform: vintage-wash jeans, a bright-red bomber jacket, and a black carryall. From the looks of it, the boots seem nice and worn in — and since ByFar's shoes are made from 100% soft Italian leather, we can only suspect they get more buttery with every wear. Just a few weeks later, she 'grammed herself wearing them again with a slinky all-black look, proving they're exactly as versatile as we thought.
Though they'll set you back $365, compared to the designers duds Kloss could be wearing, we consider these a steal. Plus, they hit at just the right part of the ankle (pairing well with cropped jeans and midi dresses), feature that walkable block heel we've all come to know and love, and feature an exposed front-zipper for both style and ease. Black boot soulmate, is that you?
Click on to end your shoe search once and for all with this model-off-duty-approved pair, along with some similar options. Karlie, we've always liked your style, but this time, we're literally following suit.