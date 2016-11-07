The Hottest Booties You'll Be Wearing All Autumn Long

Boots can a be major investment, and a purchase you hope will last you way longer than a season — which is why buying the right ones is so important. They'll be your go-to shoes in the winter months, which is why you should make sure they go with everything you usually wear, no matter if it's leggings and a hoodie or a minidress.



Of course, there is a plethora of styles to choose from, making the process of buying new booties all the more complicated. So we turned to Pinterest to get a sense of what's trending right this minute. We asked its insights team to send over the top six most-pinned fall bootie styles, so you can see how other people have made up their minds.



Not surprisingly, there's a ton of suede and black leather options. But it might also be the year of statement shoes, with velvets, bold patterns, and eye-catching metallics. So what trends should you be shopping this year? Click ahead to find out. Hint: Gigi Hadid was a trendsetter way back in June.



