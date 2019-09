“I grew up never being able to afford the things I like and for [a brand I’ve] loved since a young teenager to believe in me and to acknowledge me is amazing,” the 21-year-old told Refinery29 in April of the collaboration. As for how it all came together: “My great friend Sanam Sindh is the creative director for the brand,” she explains. “I was telling her how a lot of the boots don’t fit thicker legs, and as my friend — who knows how the fashion world doesn’t celebrate fat brown women enough — she saw this as an opportunity for me, an under-appreciated curve model!” This is such an important initiative because, as Steward says, “so many brands never care about their fat customers. Most plus-size stores have the ugliest clothes and wide-fitting shoes.”