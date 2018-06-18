“[I want to see] girls who actually look like me in high-fashion and walking the runways,” she says. “Representation is so important. So many models are glamazons who are 5’7 or taller. They have small waists and perfect thighs. [For plus-size models, they’re] a size 16 at the biggest. And these are the women ‘representing’ all fat women. I’m 5’3 and bigger, [and I] also deserve the spotlight!”