She looks awesome in the shots (and very relatable, because, hey, haven't we all been there, making multiple attempts with awkward, contorting angles to get a full-body selfie?). But unfortunately, some people trolled Steward, tacking on mean, body-shaming captions that took aim at her physique and her skateboarding-themed tee. "I’ve been wanting to learn how to skate for such a long time — since I was a teenager — and I’ve always been scared of being ‘too fat,’” Steward told BuzzFeed, sharing that she'd been bullied throughout her formative years and that the comments were very hurtful.