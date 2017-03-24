Some people say the only way to stop online harassment is to stop going online. Well, we aren't going anywhere. Reclaim Your Domain is Refinery29's campaign to make the internet (and the world of outside it) a safer space for everyone — especially women.
La'Shaunae Steward, a 20-year-old in Charleston, took to Instagram to share some mirror selfies earlier this month. In the shots, Steward wears a "Thrasher"-emblazoned tee, a.k.a. the skateboarding mag merch-turned-celeb favorite worn by the likes of Rihanna and Justin Bieber, to the dismay of the publication (or, as Vogue put it, "every cool model's off-duty staple"). Steward paired the tee with a denim skirt that she'd proudly frayed herself, as she told BuzzFeed, and that's actually why she posted the shots in the first place: to show off her DIY skills.
She looks awesome in the shots (and very relatable, because, hey, haven't we all been there, making multiple attempts with awkward, contorting angles to get a full-body selfie?). But unfortunately, some people trolled Steward, tacking on mean, body-shaming captions that took aim at her physique and her skateboarding-themed tee. "I’ve been wanting to learn how to skate for such a long time — since I was a teenager — and I’ve always been scared of being ‘too fat,’” Steward told BuzzFeed, sharing that she'd been bullied throughout her formative years and that the comments were very hurtful.
Luckily, model Reece King came to her defense via Twitter, responding to a particularly terrible tweet about Steward's look with the following: "poppin skin, cute hair clips, lit hair, sharp eyebrows, bomb eyeshadow, cute outfit & you wanna diss cause of weight & a t shirt you lame af". That, thankfully, prompted an outpouring of support for Steward on social media, via follows, likes, and enthusiastically body-positive comments. Some folks even whipped up amazing illustrations of her #OOTDs as a very artistic, inspired way to say "screw the fat-shaming haters."
Ahead, check of some of Steward's stellar looks, as well as those aforementioned drawings of some of her getups.