CFDA Doubles Down On Sustainable Fashion

The initiative is comprised of four parts: The first, a guide to sustainable strategies, which coaches designers on building their own road to a more sustainable brand. The second, a sustainable strategies toolkit, which provides designers with step-by-step guidance in implementing sustainable blueprints. Third is a materials index, which details the components of over 40 fibers — like natural fibers versus manufactured ones — that will continue to be updated. And lastly, a sustainability directory, which helps explain concepts like "slow fashion" and lists organizations that are pioneers in their respective areas of expertise, like fabric libraries or vendors focused on sustainability (or have direct relationships with artisans that do).