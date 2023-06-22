R29 Editors Share The Chanel Beauty Products They Can’t Quit

"I have been using this lipstick for years, and it still remains a perpetual favorite. My years of suffering through dry matte lips have been gleefully replaced with this high-shine lipstick from Chanel. Though it feels like a creamy light balm as you put it on, the color payoff is incredible. It comes in 24 widely varying shades, but my favorite for summer is Beat, a universally flattering orangy coral shade. The thing I love the most? It’s the perfect color for popsicle lips, giving you concentrated glossy color that you can easily blend out without the sticky feel of actual gloss. I do wish it were longer lasting, but it’s so compact, I don’t mind carrying it around to reapply every few hours for an unbeatable, fresh shiny pout." — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer