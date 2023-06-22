R29 Editors Share The Chanel Beauty Products They Can’t Quit

There’s expensive makeup, and then there’s Chanel makeup. And while the packaging is a solid 11/10, it’s not just the double C’s that are making us covet the stuff; the formulas — all made in France — bien sûr, are on another level. Whether it’s foundation pigments suspended in a weightless carrier gel, pressed powder so delicately milled it feels like silk, or lipstick so buttery-smooth it makes other lipsticks look bad, Chanel spares no expense with its beauty products. (It also helps to have globally-renowned makeup artists leading the charge with color trends and product development.)
It goes without saying that Chanel makeup costs quite a pretty penny — and unless you have a bottomless beauty budget, you’re probably going to be choosy with the stuff you splurge on. (But then again, a Chanel lipstick is way less expensive than a 2.55 bag, so if you think about it that way...) To help you suss out what’s worth the investment, we polled our coworkers on their favorite finds from Chanel’s array of makeup and fragrance. Peruse them all, below.
"Would I like my makeup to bestow a 'healthy glow'? Yes, yes I would. As much as it pains me to say it, this Chanel pressed powder puts other pressed powders to shame. The texture is so silky and finely milled, it's as if you're brushing your skin with a magic filtering wand, not a mini brush dipped in makeup. Plus, words truly can't describe how chic I feel when I whip the compact out of my purse for a touch-up." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"I have been using this lipstick for years, and it still remains a perpetual favorite. My years of suffering through dry matte lips have been gleefully replaced with this high-shine lipstick from Chanel. Though it feels like a creamy light balm as you put it on, the color payoff is incredible. It comes in 24 widely varying shades, but my favorite for summer is Beat, a universally flattering orangy coral shade. The thing I love the most? It’s the perfect color for popsicle lips, giving you concentrated glossy color that you can easily blend out without the sticky feel of actual gloss. I do wish it were longer lasting, but it’s so compact, I don’t mind carrying it around to reapply every few hours for an unbeatable, fresh shiny pout." — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
"I’ve been using this highlighter for years, and in the beauty industry, it’s kind of an if-you-know-you-know gem among editors. I love that it comes in a portable twist-up chubby stick that I can throw in my purse. I’ll pull it out in an Uber or a bathroom and swipe the balm (or, le baume) over my cheekbones, down my nose, under my eyebrows, and over my lips for a refresh to my glow when skin has gone sullen. It’s transparent and free of any glitter or sparkle. Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan describes it as 'a wet glisten.' It makes the high points of my face look glossy but the highlighter part is completely unclockable." – Megan Decker, Beauty Editor
"I won't lie: The green glass bottle of Chance Eau Fraîche is what initially caught my eye. However, this stuff could be packaged in an old Starbucks cup for all I care — it's that good. I'm not usually a fresh-floral girlie, but something about this scent is so invigorating and flirty without feeling teeny-bopper in the slightest. It's truly the perfect mix of citrus, wood, and floral and is my current go-to." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"I am a big fan of red nail polish to begin with, but this vampiric deep red has my whole heart. It is such a timeless and chic color, and I am convinced that it makes my fingers look extra dainty and elegant. I love wearing this color when I need a lucky streak in my life (eg. if I am working on a big meeting presentation), and it looks extra lovely with a glittery top coat for the holiday season." — Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
"My mom used to splurge on Chanel's pressed powder blush, and now that I'm a grown woman, nothing makes me feel more glamorous than treating myself to it, too. Aside from the Chanel of it all, the formula really is beautiful — buildable, silky, and blendable — and the shades aren't like anything else I see brands doing; from luminous terracotta to Marie Antoinette-esque rouge to warm scarlet, the pigments are just out-of-this-world pretty." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
