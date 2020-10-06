Lily-Rose Depp Paired A Belly Chain With A Tweed Jacket At Chanel

Depp was joined by her mother, fellow model, actress, and Chanel muse Vanessa Paradis, as well as Caroline de Maigret, Blanca Miro, and Camille Charriere, all of whom were also adorned in Chanel. The collection, which was inspired by vintage Hollywood and film, included all our favorites from the brand, from tweed and pearls to suits with a grunge twist. “This collection is a tribute to the muses of the House,” said Viard in the show notes. “Some of them are far away — it’s been a long time since we saw them. Gabrielle Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld dressed so many actresses in films and in real life. I was thinking about them who make us dream so much. But without wanting to replicate.” In addition to the classics, Viard threw neon accents on pedal pushers and printed T-shirts. Gym shorts, quilted wristlets, and sweater vests all also made the cut.