Dating back to the United States suffrage movement of the early 1900s, white has been worn as a symbol of resistance against gender inequality. In 1913, more than 8,000 women wore the color during a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., during which they demanded a constitutional amendment allowing them the right to vote. More than 50 years later, Shirley Chisholm wore white when she became the first Black woman elected into Congress in 1968. In 1984, Geraldine Ferraro wore white as she accepted her nomination as the first female vice presidential candidate. Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential run was full of white ensembles.