Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Undergoing Counseling After Paris Robbery

Earlier this week Khloé Kardashian reported that her sister Kim is "not doing well" following her robbery in Paris. Now sources say that the reality star is seeking professional help as she struggles to cope.
"Kim is doing better but she still has a long way to recover from the robbery," a source told E! News. "She has been receiving some professional counseling. Her friends and family have been really supportive. Her sisters and mom have been checking on her every day."
E!, which airs Keeping Up With the Kardashians, also reports that Kardashian is also experiencing "flashbacks" of her attack.
"Kim is very paranoid still when she is alone," the insider added. "She has been having flashbacks and hasn't been sleeping well. Her security is always around her now.
"She is hoping with time it all gets better. Now is about recovering and being around the people she loves and trusts. Being around her children is the biggest distraction for her mind. North West is aware her mom is sad and not herself, but Kanye and Kim are trying not to talk about it around her."
Husband Kanye West is currently touring, but has made Kardashian's wellbeing a top priority.
"Kanye has been by her side when he isn't working and calling her nonstop to check in on her," the source shared.
Now, doesn't all this make you feel a little guilty about laughing about that Halloween costume?
"Kim is doing better but she still has a long way to recover from the robbery," a source told E! News. "She has been receiving some professional counseling. Her friends and family have been really supportive. Her sisters and mom have been checking on her every day."
E!, which airs Keeping Up With the Kardashians, also reports that Kardashian is also experiencing "flashbacks" of her attack.
"Kim is very paranoid still when she is alone," the insider added. "She has been having flashbacks and hasn't been sleeping well. Her security is always around her now.
"She is hoping with time it all gets better. Now is about recovering and being around the people she loves and trusts. Being around her children is the biggest distraction for her mind. North West is aware her mom is sad and not herself, but Kanye and Kim are trying not to talk about it around her."
Husband Kanye West is currently touring, but has made Kardashian's wellbeing a top priority.
"Kanye has been by her side when he isn't working and calling her nonstop to check in on her," the source shared.
Now, doesn't all this make you feel a little guilty about laughing about that Halloween costume?
Advertisement