Kanye Threw Kim A Surprise Birthday Party

Given the emotional turmoil surrounding brother-in-law Lamar Odom's health crisis, Kim Kardashian no doubt needed a night out. Thanks to husband Kanye West, she got one.
West planned a surprise party for the reality star's 35th birthday, though his choice of venue sounds, well, very Kanye. How else to explain the whole extended Kardashian-Jenner family going to watch a special screening of Steve Jobs?
E! News reports that while Kim K was expecting a movie night, she wasn't expecting her friends and family to join her. Kourtney Kardashian, Tyga, and Caitlyn, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner were all waiting for her at the Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas at The Promenade in Westlake, CA. We can't wait for their film reviews to roll in.
Here's the birthday girl being serenaded by her movie companions. Let's hope they all played nice and shared their popcorn and Milk Duds.
West planned a surprise party for the reality star's 35th birthday, though his choice of venue sounds, well, very Kanye. How else to explain the whole extended Kardashian-Jenner family going to watch a special screening of Steve Jobs?
E! News reports that while Kim K was expecting a movie night, she wasn't expecting her friends and family to join her. Kourtney Kardashian, Tyga, and Caitlyn, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner were all waiting for her at the Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas at The Promenade in Westlake, CA. We can't wait for their film reviews to roll in.
Here's the birthday girl being serenaded by her movie companions. Let's hope they all played nice and shared their popcorn and Milk Duds.
Advertisement