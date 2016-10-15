MediaTakeOut founder Fred Mwangaguhunga has expressed remorse for his website publishing three stories suggesting Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were under investigation by French authorities for illegally staging her Paris robbery, CNNMoney reports.
On Tuesday, Kardashian filed a libel suit against the website, which had posted and ultimately removed the sensational stories. Speaking to CNNMoney on Friday, Mwangaguhunga admitted publishing the potentially libelous accusations was shortsighted and irresponsible.
"It's now clear that she was robbed," Mwangaguhunga said. "It's clear that the reporting that we did hurt her, and we certainly don't want that to be what we do."
The MediaTakeOut pieces were just three examples of how many responded to the news of Kardashian's traumatic experience with skepticism and outright victim-blaming, which Mwangaguhunga also referenced in his mea culpa.
"Kim Kardashian is not just a celebrity, she is a human being," he told CNNMoney. "She is a mother, she is a wife, and she was a victim of a violent crime. She definitely did not deserve it and she deserved to be believed."
Also on Friday, Kardashian was spotted in Los Angeles for the first time since the robbery. Concealed in an oversized black hoodie and accompanied by a security detail, Kardashian met a friend at a Beverly Hills restaurant. Filming of Keeping Up With the Kardashians remains on hiatus while Kardashian undergoes counseling and recovers at home with North and Saint West.
Mwangaguhunga says he suspects the MediaTakeOut lawsuit to be "resolved very soon." Meanwhile, judging by Khloé Kardashian's admission on The Ellen Degeneres Show that Kim is "not doing well," Kim Kardashian might not feel quite as optimistic as Mwangaguhunga about swiftly putting this event behind her.
