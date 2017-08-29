Sterling K. Brown On How Caitlyn Jenner Helped Him As A Parent

Being a parent can be incredibly rewarding, but it can also be tough in plenty of ways. For one thing, there are those tough conversations you're never quite prepared to have with your children. And that's true whether you're a celebrity parent or a regular person like the rest of us.
For This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, one of those difficult conversations arose with his son, and Caitlyn Jenner was actually responsible for the discussion. Brown told Entertainment Weekly editorial director Jess Cagle that he had an important conversation with his son after he saw Caitlyn Jenner's famous Vanity Fair cover.
"He saw the cover, Caitlyn Jenner, Vanity Fair, my son saw it, and he goes, 'Daddy, is that a man or a woman?'" Brown recounted to Cagle. "I said, 'Good question.' I said, 'That is a woman who used to be a man.' And he goes, 'How's that work?' I was like, 'I don't have all of the information, but she felt like she was a woman, but she was in a man's body, and now she gets to be a woman.' And he goes, 'Am I woman?' I said, 'I don't think so. I think you're a guy.'"
Brown also told Cagle that he grew up in the Midwest, which he says was "very conservative."
"I have gay people in my family who weren't able to openly discuss their homosexuality. I feel like that's shifted, especially here on the coast," he said to Cagle. And while his life now is much different from the way he grew up, it sounds like having these discussions with his kids is important to Brown.
"My mom didn't have those conversations with me. It was a taboo sort of thing that just wasn't talked about," he told Cagle. Check out the full interview below.
