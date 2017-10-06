Story from Pop Culture

Caitlyn Jenner Called Donald Trump's Actions "A Disgrace" & Twitter Isn't Having It

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Piers Allardyce/REX/Shutterstock.
Caitlyn Jenner has made no secret of the fact that she's a longtime Republican. And fans have long criticized her for that, especially considering President Donald Trump's recent actions towards the transgender community. In July, the president announced via Twitter that he wanted to ban transgender people from serving in the U.S. military.
At the time, Jenner responded to the ban, tweeting at the president to ask why he'd abandoned his "promise to fight" for transgender Americans.
Now, Jenner has tweeted a message of criticism for the president and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. This week, Sessions reversed a policy that helped protect transgender people from workplace discrimination. Jenner called the move the "administration's latest in a string of attacks on trans people," adding that it was a "disgrace."
"Trump administration's latest in a string of attacks on trans people: trans students, trans service members, & now employment protections for trans workers. This systematic gutting of non-discrimination protections for trans people is a disgrace!" Caitlyn Jenner wrote on Twitter.
But fans weren't happy with Jenner's comments, criticizing her for supporting Trump's presidential bid in the first place. (In August, Jenner was seen in a "Make America Great Again" hat, which she later apologized for wearing.) A quick stroll through the replies to her tweet shows plenty of criticism of her message, which some fans see as being too little, too late for the transgender community. "You voted for him" is a common reply to Jenner's tweet.
And, of course, some fans are upset with Jenner's tweet for a different reason.
Jenner also shared the same message on Instagram, and it was met with similarly critical comments.
