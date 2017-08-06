Caitlyn Jenner is apologizing after she was spotted driving her vintage Austin-Healey convertible with a red "Make America Great Again" hat on her head. Jenner has taken heat from the LGBTQ community for being a vocal Trump supporter during the election, but as his administration has begun to roll back rights for trans people, Jenner herself has become critical of him.
Even still, just about a week after she spoke out against President Trump's ban on trans people in the military, Jenner wore a MAGA hat on her way to play golf. “I apologize to all of the trans community,” Jenner told TMZ. “I made a mistake. I will never do it again, and I’m getting rid of the hat.”
Jenner has always been a vocal Republican, but her conservative beliefs have recently been butting up against her relatively new status as a visible member of the LGBTQ community. After supporting Trump during his campaign and voting for him in the election, she initially expressed hope that Republican politicians would be receptive to what she had to say about queer and trans rights. On her show I Am Cait, this attitude often frustrated her trans friends. She had even tossed around the idea that she could be "trans ambassador to the President of the United States," she told The Advocate.
As Trump's presidency has gone on, Jenner has had to face the fact that the party she has committed herself to is not committed to her, despite Trump's promise during his campaign to fight for the LGTBQ community. After the administration removed federal protections for trans students in regards to bathrooms, Jenner called the move "a disaster," and urged the president to call her.
Last month, Jenner spoke out against Trump's ban on trans people in the military, tweeting, "There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them?"
There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017
Jenner told TMZ that she grabbed the hat to protect her hair while she drove her convertible but did not realize until she was already out of the house that it was a MAGA hat. She said she is considering signing the hat and auctioning it off to benefit an organization that supports trans folks, or simply destroying the hat altogether.
