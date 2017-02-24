Republican Caitlyn Jenner Says Trump’s Rollback On Trans Rights Is A “Disaster”

Like inauguration performer Jackie Evancho, Caitlyn Jenner has discovered this week that working with President Trump doesn't guarantee having your voice heard. Jenner, a lifelong Republican who attended Trump's inauguration, is among those speaking out against the current administration's move to revoke federal protections for trans students with regard to school bathrooms. The reality star and Olympic athlete posted a video last night calling out POTUS for abandoning his promise to protect LGBTQ rights, and referred to new Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a bully.
Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017
The video, shot in what appears to be Jenner's home, begins with a message to trans kids. “I have a message for the trans kids of America: You’re winning. I know it doesn’t feel like it today or every day, but you’re winning,” Jenner, who made her first public debut as a trans woman in 2015, said. “Very soon, we will win full freedom nationwide and it’s going to be with bipartisan support. You can help by checking out the National Center for Transgender Equality and letting Washington hear you loud and clear." Jenner's tone then changed from optimistic to antagonistic. "Now I have a message for the bullies: You're sick," she continued. "And because you're weak, you pick on kids, you pick on women, or anyone else you think is vulnerable. Apparently even becoming the Attorney General isn't enough to cure some people of their insecurities. As proof, the Supreme Court will soon hear a very important Title IX case thanks to the courage of a very brave young man named Gavin Grimm. Mr. President, we'll see you in court. "Finally, I have a message for President Trump," she added. "From, well, one Republican to another, this is a disaster, and you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me." Jenner's continued alliance with the GOP has been criticized in the past for being at odds with her newfound role as a trans advocate. Will her disappointment with Trump be the proverbial final straw?
