These Celebs Are Fuming About Donald Trump’s Recent Attack On Transgender Rights

Donald Trump's recent action to lift protections on trans students in bathrooms has more than a few influencers speaking up. Already, Jackie Evancho, the performer who sung at Trump's inauguration, has expressed her disappointment on the matter.
"I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide," she wrote on Twitter. Evancho notably has a transgender sister whose rights are in jeopardy due to this recent development. She is one among many who have shared opinions on the matter.
The action is a reversal of President Obama's federal guideline which granted trans teens the right to use bathrooms that corresponded to their gender. According to the Justice and Education departments, Obama's directive "caused confusion and lawsuits over how it should be applied." Though it's unclear how the action will manifest, it feels like the first anti-LGBTQ of many that we can expect from the president.
These celebrities find the action abhorrent — like Jackie Evancho, they are disappointed in the President. They took to Twitter or Instagram to lament the recent action. Here's what they have to say.