Will Trump Invite Jackie Evancho’s Family To Inauguration?

With only a week left until inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump is still having a tough time booking performers. In fact, there's only one solo act scheduled to perform: opera singer Jackie Evancho, of America's Got Talent fame. (You're not alone if you're asking yourself, Who?) This week, The New York Times sat down with Evancho, 16, and her older sister Juliet, 18, to discuss the upcoming performance. Juliet, who is transgender, is not planning to attend the inauguration; she told The Times she has "prior engagements." "I definitely will be there...in spirit," Juliet offered. She came out as trans two years ago, and the Evancho family is currently suing the sisters' school district, arguing that Juliet is legally entitled to use the women's bathrooms at school. Both sisters were adamant that Juliet's decision to skip next week's festivities "had nothing to do with the polarized politics surrounding the inauguration." In fact, Juliet and the rest of the Evancho family may not even be invited in the first place. Dad Mike Evancho told The Times he was unsure if they would even be given tickets to the event. Jackie added that her decision to perform was personal rather than political: "I just kind of thought that this is for my country," she explained. "So if people are going to hate on me, it’s for the wrong reason.” Vanity Fair reports that Evancho will perform alongside The Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, although a few Rockettes have already refused and one choir member has defected in protest. “I simply cannot continue with the recent turn of events,” singer Jan Chamberlain wrote on Facebook of her decision to quit, according to VF. At least Evancho may have a Bruce Springsteen cover band to keep her company. Related:
