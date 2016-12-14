Yesterday, people joked on Twitter that President-elect Donald Trump's meeting with Kanye West was about the rapper's set list for the inauguration (just imagine West getting up there and busting out "Famous"). But it turns out Trump had an even bigger surprise in store for us.
A young lady by the name of Jackie Evancho will be singing at his inauguration instead.
Yes, now is the time when you say, "WHO?" — and start googling her name. In 2013, Beyoncé sang at President Barack Obama's inauguration. In 2017, it will be Evancho. Oh, how things change.
The 16-year-old singer's name doesn't ring too many bells for those in the entertainment industry, as her résumé is quite short. She first became notable at age 10, when she placed runner-up on the fifth season of America's Got Talent for opera singing.
Evancho appeared on the Today show on December 14 where she shared the news. "I'm so excited. It's going to be awesome," she told the hosts.
It turns out that the girl can sing, even if no one knows who she is.
