Republican Caitlyn Jenner Says Trump’s Rollback On Trans Rights Is A “Disaster”

The video, shot in what appears to be Jenner's home, begins with a message to trans kids. “I have a message for the trans kids of America: You’re winning. I know it doesn’t feel like it today or every day, but you’re winning,” Jenner, who made her first public debut as a trans woman in 2015, said. “Very soon, we will win full freedom nationwide and it’s going to be with bipartisan support. You can help by checking out the National Centre for Transgender Equality and letting Washington hear you loud and clear." Jenner's tone then changed from optimistic to antagonistic. "Now I have a message for the bullies: You're sick," she continued. "And because you're weak, you pick on kids, you pick on women, or anyone else you think is vulnerable. Apparently even becoming the Attorney General isn't enough to cure some people of their insecurities. As proof, the Supreme Court will soon hear a very important Title IX case thanks to the courage of a very brave young man named Gavin Grimm . Mr. President, we'll see you in court. "Finally, I have a message for President Trump," she added. "From, well, one Republican to another, this is a disaster, and you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me." Jenner's continued alliance with the GOP has been criticised in the past for being at odds with her newfound role as a trans advocate. Will her disappointment with Trump be the proverbial final straw?