Twitter Rallies Against Removal Of Transgender Bathroom Protections

Yesterday the Trump administration revoked federal protections that allowed trans teens to use the bathroom of their gender. Many saw these guidelines, which were set in place by the Obama administration, as a step forward in the fight for LGBTQ equality. In the document released last May, the Obama administration stated:
“A school’s Title IX obligation to ensure nondiscrimination on the basis of sex requires schools to provide transgender students equal access to educational programs and activities even in circumstances in which other students, parents, or community members raise objections or concerns. As is consistently recognized in civil rights cases, the desire to accommodate others’ discomfort cannot justify a policy that singles out and disadvantages a particular class of students.”
According to the New York Times, the decision even caused a rift between two of Trump’s most polarizing figures: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Attorney Jeff Sessions. DeVos was reportedly “uncomfortable” with the action.
People across the country are incensed and social media has provided an outlet to take a stand and vocalize support. Politicians and a slew of other well-known figures have commented on the controversial decision. “I was a trans student. I know how vital it is to feel safe, welcomed & affirmed. Equal access enabled me to attend, stay & thrive in school,” tweeted activist and author Janet Mock. “To young trans folk: Remember this is your school too. You deserve equal access, affirmation & education. You belong. Nothing is wrong w you,” she continued.
To young trans folk: Remember this is your school too. You deserve equal access, affirmation & education. You belong. Nothing is wrong w you— Janet Mock (@janetmock) February 23, 2017
U.S. senator Tammy Baldwin also shared an impassioned response. “Every student deserves the freedom and opportunity to dream the same dreams, get a great education and have the same shot at success,” she said. “Being a President for 'all Americans' should include transgender students who deserve schools free of discrimination.”
Being a President for "all Americans" should include transgender students who deserve schools free of discrimination.— Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) February 23, 2017
"We want trans students across the country and their parents to know the law is on your side and we at the ACLU won't stop fighting for you," tweeted the ACLU.
We want trans students across the country and their parents to know the law is on your side and we at the ACLU won't stop fighting for you.— ACLU National (@ACLU) February 22, 2017
"Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me," tweeted Caitlyn Jenner.
In addition to the tweet, Jenner included a video with a message for the "trans kids of America," she said walking towards the camera. "You're winning," she opined, before launching into a more direct callout to the administration.
Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017
"Now I have a message for the bullies. You’re sick. And because you’re weak you pick on kids, you pick on women or anyone else you think is vulnerable. Apparently, even becoming the attorney general isn’t enough to cure some people of their insecurities.” The video was powerfully optimistic.
