Apple Speaks Out About Trump’s Rollback Of Trans Students’ Rights

Apple is taking a stand against President Trump's decision to lift the Obama-era protections for transgender students. On Wednesday, the administration rolled back federal guidelines that allowed trans teens to use whichever school bathroom matched their gender identity. Advocates of the original policy fear that the change will be detrimental to these students, who are already among the most potentially vulnerable in their communities. "Apple believes everyone deserves a chance to thrive in an environment free from stigma and discrimination," the company told Axios in a statement. "We support efforts toward greater acceptance, not less, and we strongly believe that transgender students should be treated as equals. We disagree with any effort to limit or rescind their rights and protections." This is not the first time the tech giant has spoken out against the Trump White House. Last month, Apple joined a growing number of companies in voicing their opposition to Trump's controversial travel and immigration ban.
