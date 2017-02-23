Beyoncé Speaks Out In Support Of LGBTQ Students

After weeks of radio silence, Beyoncé was back on her social media channels today. After basically breaking the internet with her pregnancy announcement, Queen Bey shared a few words of support for the LGBTQ students affected by President Trump's decision to undo anti-discrimination policies put in place by the Obama administration to protect trans students.
The Huffington Post reports that Beyoncé implored her Facebook followers to support LGBTQ students and join GLSEN’s 100 Days of Kindness.
"#LGBTQ students need to know we support them. Share your support to #protecttransyouth [...] & put #KindnessInAction," she wrote. She added a link to GLSEN's website, which explains the Kindness In Action initiative. By bringing support to the community, GLSEN hopes to build a "wall of kindness" that will reassure LGBTQ students that they are not subject to marginalization and discrimination. Instead, the group intends to create a place where students can come together in the face of increased anxiety, bullying, and harassment.
"We are so thrilled that Beyoncé is standing up for transgender youth by joining GLSEN’s 100 Days of Kindness Campaign at this very difficult time," Dr. Eliza Byard, executive director at GLSEN, wrote in a statement to The Huffington Post. "There is a great deal of confusion and fear out there right now, and Beyoncé has the unique power to cut through the noise to deliver a crucial message of love and support to all transgender youth. Thank you, Beyoncé. (And I cannot wait to tell my daughters about your support.)"
Beyoncé joins a long list of celebrities commenting on the Trump administration's latest decision. Laverne Cox, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry, Chris Evans, and more tweeted words of support for students across the country.
Jackie Evancho, who performed at President Trump's inauguration, tweeted that she is "obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide." Her sister, Juliet, is a trans advocate. Evancho hopes to bring Juliet and President Trump together to speak on discrimination and the trans community.
