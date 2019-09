Caitlyn Jenner Responds To Trump's Military Ban

"There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them?" the 67-year-old wrote, as per The Hollywood Reporter . With the statement, she also shared the President's now iconic tweet from June of 2016 in which he promised to support the LGBTQ community. (He wrote, "Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs.")