Caitlyn Jenner Responds To Trump's Military Ban

Hours after President Donald Trump announced a ban on transgender people in the military on Twitter, Caitlyn Jenner tweeted her response.
"There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them?" the 67-year-old wrote, as per The Hollywood Reporter. With the statement, she also shared the President's now iconic tweet from June of 2016 in which he promised to support the LGBTQ community. (He wrote, "Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs.")
A decorated Olympic athlete and reality television star, Jenner is one of the most prominent transgender women in American pop culture. She voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election, and has since taken a lot of flak for this decision. Since Trump announced his decision to keep transgender individuals from the military, Twitter users began tweeting at Jenner, asking for a response.
There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017
Jenner is repeatedly questioned for her decision to vote conservative — she's a friend of Trump, and has discussed openly her involvement in the administration.
"One thing you've received criticism from the community about is you voted for Donald Trump," Seth Meyers pointed out on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
"God, I did?" Jenner asked in mock horror. She then explained, "I’m not a one-issue voter. [But] I’m not stupid. The Republican party does not do a good job when it comes to equality and the entire LGBT community. The Democrats are better there."
She continued, "I believe in little things like the Constitution and freedom. I believe in minimal government. I believe in the people of this country to get us out of the trouble that we're in, financially and economically, more than I believe the government is going to fix the issue. The Republicans have done a better job in that direction."
However, Donald Trump's administration is slowly but surely encroaching on the rights of the trans community, and by extension the LGBTQ community. When Trump reversed Obama's efforts to lend trans students the right to use the bathroom they choose, Jenner tweeted to the president: "This is a disaster."
Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017
