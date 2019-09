How The Kardashians Use Major Life Events To Get You To Watch KUWTK

For the past ten years, the major life events in the Kardashian-Jenner clan have followed a similar format. A rumor surfaces. Somewhat antithetically, the rumor gains credibility by the Kardashians' refusal to address it . Eventually, the rumor is confirmed during the show. Don't kid yourself: It's likely no surprise that Kylie, Kim, and Khloé are all rumored to be expecting children just days before Season 14 kicks off.