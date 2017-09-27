How The Kardashians Use Major Life Events To Get You To Watch KUWTK

On the afternoon of Friday, September 22, the internet blew up, Kardashian style. Kylie Jenner, lip-kit mogul and youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, was reported to be pregnant.
Usually, stories based around anonymous sources – like the TMZ article about Jenner's pregnancy — aren't reported on until they're officially confirmed. But those rules are more difficult to follow when it comes to the Kardashian family, which has built its empire on the proliferation, and subsequent confirmation, of those rumours.
For the past ten years, the major life events in the Kardashian-Jenner clan have followed a similar format. A rumour surfaces. Somewhat antithetically, the rumour gains credibility by the Kardashians' refusal to address it. Eventually, the rumour is confirmed during the show. Don't kid yourself: It's likely no surprise that Kylie, Kim, and Khloé are all rumored to be expecting children just days before Season 14 kicks off.
Clearly, it works. We keep biting. You're going to tune in on Sunday night to watch the Kardashian and Jenners spill their own beans, aren't you? Here's further proof that the Kardashians have always been orchestrating their lives to the tempo of their TV show.
