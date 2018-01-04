Caitlyn Jenner Gives An Update On Her Kardashian Feud & It Doesn’t Sound Promising

If you put "a reunion between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians" on your holiday wish list this year, then this news will bum you out. According to Caitlyn's recent interview on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, she still does not speak to her step-children — and doesn't seem in any rush to make amends.
The drama between Caitlyn and the Kardashian clan began with the release of Caitlyn's book The Secrets of My Life. In the memoir, the I Am Cait star revealed that she had already received gender confirmation surgery, which she chose not to tell her family prior to the book's release. That, as well as comments about the late Robert Kardashian's involvement in the O.J. Simpson murder trial, caused ex-wife Kris Jenner, as well as step-daughters Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian, to cut ties with Caitlyn.
Now, Caitlyn is sharing her side of the feud — as well as some harsh truths about her current status with the family. When the reality star was asked by Piers Morgan about why she would keep her surgery a secret from the people she was closest with, Caitlyn responded with:
"I didn't tell anybody [about the surgery]. It's none of their businesses. I had already been living as Caitlyn for a year and a half, okay? I didn't want them to leak it to the press, okay? There was no reason for them to know about it. Of course I didn't trust them."
Sadly, amends have not been made in the months following the release of the book. Though Caitlyn was formerly a father figure to the Kardashian sisters and their brother Rob, the transgender rights activist now only cares about two members of the family.
"I don't talk to the Kardashians anymore. The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie," Caitlyn admitted to Morgan. "They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around."
It's sad to hear that Caitlyn and the Kardashians have yet to find common ground, especially with the many years of history they share. While Kendall and Kylie may be Caitlyn's biological children, Caitlyn walked Kim down the aisle at her wedding to Kanye West. She was referred to as a father figure to the Kardashian siblings after their parents divorced during their childhood. Clearly, there's a lot of hurt to go around in this conflict, and while an outsider can't really speak to the details of the drama, it's a pretty big bummer that the family can't seem to work their issues out.
Personally, I'm keeping my fingers crossed for a reunion on Keeping Up With the Kardashians — hopefully, in time for both parties to see one another's point of view.
