"First of all, nobody deserves what happened out there. There’s no justification. Hey, there are crazy people in the world," she told the crowd, per a video somebody in the audience took. "It happened then, it will happen again, unfortunately. There are crazy people, we have to minimize that kind of stuff... But as far as the people that were injured, it's an absolute shame. We just want [them] to recover." Then came the controversial quip: "Fortunately, the guy was a really bad shot. Yeah, liberals can’t even shoot straight." (The shooter, who was shot dead in the incident, was anti-Trump and a Bernie Sanders supporter .)