People Are Pissed At Caitlyn Jenner For Her Joke About The GOP Baseball Shooting

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images.
Caitlyn Jenner is taking heat for comments she made about the shooting that took place at a congressional baseball practice for the GOP last week. Jenner addressed the attack at the College Republican National Committee’s convention on Friday. While she first condemned the tragedy and expressed her sympathy for the victims, including Republican representative from Louisiana Steve Scalise (whose condition was finally downgraded from critical to serious this weekend), Jenner then made a joke that many are finding tasteless and insensitive.
"First of all, nobody deserves what happened out there. There’s no justification. Hey, there are crazy people in the world," she told the crowd, per a video somebody in the audience took. "It happened then, it will happen again, unfortunately. There are crazy people, we have to minimize that kind of stuff... But as far as the people that were injured, it's an absolute shame. We just want [them] to recover." Then came the controversial quip: "Fortunately, the guy was a really bad shot. Yeah, liberals can’t even shoot straight." (The shooter, who was shot dead in the incident, was anti-Trump and a Bernie Sanders supporter.)
While members of the audience laughed and cheered, Twitter is not finding Jenner's line so humorous. People are calling Jenner's words disappointing, shameful, ignorant, and disgusting. "Hey @Caitlyn_Jenner you'll need to apologize to Steve Scalise who was critically injured by guy who you say couldn't even shoot straight," one critic pointed out. "Your statement about Liberals not shooting straight is reprehensible. Apologize please," wrote another. Even actress Debra Messing chimed in, tweeting in response to a Washington Examiner news story, "OMG. This is Disgusting. Absolutely shameful." Read some more of the responses below.
