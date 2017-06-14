GOP Congressman Shot At A Baseball Practice Is In Critical Condition, Hospital Says

Update: A Washington hospital says the congressman shot during a baseball practice is in critical condition following surgery. MedStar Washington said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that Rep. Steve Scalise "was critically injured and remains in critical condition." It provided no further details about him.
Scalise was among several people wounded when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on Republican lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, VA, outside Washington. The attacker was shot and later died. The hospital said another victim of the shooting is in good condition, but did not identify them.
Update 11:50 a.m.: President Trump announced the suspect in the Virginia shooting has died of injuries. He also said that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in stable condition.
Update, 11:13 a.m.: A government official said the suspect in the Virginia shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and several others has been identified as an Illinois man named James. T. Hodgkinson. The official spoke on condition of anonymity. The FBI and local law enforcement officials say they haven't identified a motive.
Hodgkinson was taken into custody following the shooting and the Alexandria police said he was "not a threat." He allegedly shot Scalise and several as they practiced for the annual congressional baseball game.
Update, 10 a.m.: The office of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise confirmed in a statement that he has been shot in the hip and is undergoing surgery.
"This morning, at a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, Whip Scalise was shot in the hip. He was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he is currently undergoing surgery. He is in stable condition," the statement reads. "Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues. We ask that you keep the Whip and others harmed in this incident in your thoughts and prayers."
Scalise and several others were shot Wednesday morning in Alexandra, VA, as congressional Republicans practiced for the annual baseball game.
This story was originally published on June 14, 2017 at 8:50 a.m.
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise, was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington, officials said. Several other people were also believed to have been hit, according to a lawmaker who witnessed the shooting.
Scalise, the House majority whip, was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital, according to one congressional aide. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
President Donald Trump said he was "deeply saddened by this tragedy" and was monitoring developments. He also took to Twitter with a message of support for Scalise.
Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017
The shooting occurred at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA, where lawmakers and others were gathered for a morning practice. Alexandria police said a suspect was taken into custody and "not a threat."
Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Mich., said Scalise was at second base when he was shot.
"I was looking right at him," Bishop told Detroit radio station WWJ. "He was a sitting duck."
Rep. Mo Brooks, an Alabama Republican, said two law enforcement officers were believed to be among the others shot.
Brooks said that Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with what Brooks described as "a hip wound." The Alabama lawmaker said he colleague "crawled into the outfield, leaving a trail of blood."
"We started giving him the liquids, I put pressure on his wound in his hip," Brooks said.
House Speaker Paul Ryan's office said Scalise's wounds were not believed to be life-threatening and that a member of the security detail was also shot.
Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader. He was first elected to the House in 2008 after serving in the state legislature.
Katie Filous was walking her two dogs near the field when she heard "a lot of shots, probably more than 20." She said the shooting "went on for quite a while."
Filous said she saw the shooter hit a uniformed law enforcement officer, who she said was later evacuated by helicopter. She said the officer had gotten out of a parked car, drawn a handgun and shouted something to the gunman, who then fired.
Rep. Jeff Duncan said in a statement that he was at the practice and "saw the shooter."
"Please pray for my colleagues," Duncan said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
