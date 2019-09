GOP Congressman Shot At A Baseball Practice Is In Critical Condition, Hospital Says

"This morning, at a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, Whip Scalise was shot in the hip . He was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he is currently undergoing surgery. He is in stable condition," the statement reads. "Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues. We ask that you keep the Whip and others harmed in this incident in your thoughts and prayers."