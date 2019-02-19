Kendall Jenner Reveals Kylie's Weirdest Eating Habits

Based on her recent Instagram posts, Kylie Jenner has gotten into the routine of eating bacon, avocado slices, and well-done scrambled eggs for breakfast every morning. That's a fairly standard breakfast spread, but according to her sister Kendall Jenner, Kylie hasn't always made the most normal food choices.
During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Kendall told host Jimmy Fallon that, as a kid, her younger sister Kylie was "an interesting eater, for sure." In addition to never having tried cereal with milk until last year, the littlest KarJen would often eat Häagen-Dazs for breakfast followed by pomegranate seeds. Kylie has long been open about her love for Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream and pomegranate seeds, but we never knew she used to eat them together for breakfast.
Kylie Jenner's strange childhood eating habits weren't the only family food facts Kendall spilled while talking to Fallon. The model also admitted that thanks to her dad always eating bananas while driving her to and from school growing up, she now cannot stand the fruit. "The smell over and over just started to get to me," Kendall explained. Surprisingly, Kendall revealed that she's never been a fan of chocolate either. Recently, however, she came to realize how amazing the treat is after eating a Twix as a hunger-fighting last resort during a long flight. Between Kylie's ice cream and pomegranate breakfast combo and Kendall's aversion to chocolate, the Jenner sisters sure did have unconventional taste.
