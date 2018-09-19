Kylie Jenner is no stranger to keeping parts of her personal life private. Still, it's pretty shocking that after having almost every moment of her life filmed since she was 10-years-old, we have been in the dark about something as simple as Jenner's cereal-eating habits.
Yesterday, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan opened up on Twitter about how she eats her cereal, and it's pretty unconventional. Turns out, Jenner always opts for cereal without milk. What's even more surprising than that, Jenner claims that until this week, she had never even tried eating cereal with milk. In a tweet shared yesterday, she wrote, "last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing."
Advertisement
If Jenner's penchant for dry cereal sounds odd to you, you're not alone. According to the cereal experts at General Mills, the consumer statistics don't exactly align with the reality star's breakfast habits. "Our data shows that a majority of people, nearly 75 percent, do eat their cereal with milk, but...it is an individual preference," a spokesperson told Refinery29.
feeling all the love on this JORDYN X KYLIE collab!!!! I’m so happy!!!!— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 16, 2018
i always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018
Cinnamon Toast Crunch. amazing https://t.co/9szGNV67ht— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018
Regular. Should i try almond next time? https://t.co/ewfPhkJ1CA— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018
In a more in-depth discussion of the situation on Snapchat, Jenner explained she had never had cereal with milk because as a kid, she liked it crunchy and never wanted to run the risk of making it soggy. She apparently just got used to eating it that way, but earlier this week her best friend and roommate Jordyn Woods convinced her to try Cinnamon Toast Crunch with milk. The first-timer agreed, adding a small splash of milk and not covering the cereal with it. In the end, Jenner said, cereal with milk "was pretty fire," but she still prefers it dry.
After Jenner officially confessed to the world that she's a dry cereal lover, Twitter, unsurprisingly, had some strong reactions. In her Snapchat story, Jenner said, "I know there's other people out there that agree with me." She was technically right. Some people did take to Twitter to stand in solidarity with the reality TV star. However, there seemed to be even more Twitter users that were on Woods' side, who said of her BFF's preference, "That shit's nasty."
Here’s a shocker: I’ve never eaten cereal with milk, because I just plain hate milk. It’s best eaten out f the box in front of Saturday morning cartoons.— ?Avatar Bizarre ? (@AvatarBizarre) September 19, 2018
I’m trying to understand this but what she just been eating dry cereal for 20 yrs? Do they all eat dry cereal? Wtf https://t.co/tgqI0nTKhQ— Sheryl. (@Itssheryllll) September 19, 2018
finding out that kylie jenner has been eating dry ass cereal with no milk has made me realize that being famous means nothing— maya 27 (@jinIovebot) September 19, 2018
Based on the Twitter reactions, it's no wonder Jenner had been keeping her unconventional cereal-eating habit a secret. Regardless, we're glad she's finally living her cereal truth.
Advertisement