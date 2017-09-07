Before we begin, it’s important to establish some parameters on who counts as a celebrity in this context. Since 2007, certain people have been thrust into the spotlight as a result of their proximity to the Kardashians and Jenners. The individuals who are famous by association — this isn’t a critique of them or their many talents and contributions to the world — will not be included in this guide. Apologies in advance to the Jonathan Cheban’s and Haqq sisters of the world.