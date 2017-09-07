Ten years and 13 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians have helped the Kardashian brand become an international conglomerate. The famous family that took reality television by storm has broken the 15-minute time frame usually allotted for celebrities of their caliber. And in the decade that they have dominated pop culture, there have been plenty of other stars who have joined in on their antics.
Since their inaugural season — before any of them dared to go blonde and the youngest two, Kylie and Kendall, were able to sign the contracts that make them millions today — the Kardashians have welcomed a slew of familiar faces to join them once the cameras started rolling. This is your comprehensive guide to all of the celebrity cameos on KUWTK.
Before we begin, it’s important to establish some parameters on who counts as a celebrity in this context. Since 2007, certain people have been thrust into the spotlight as a result of their proximity to the Kardashians and Jenners. The individuals who are famous by association — this isn’t a critique of them or their many talents and contributions to the world — will not be included in this guide. Apologies in advance to the Jonathan Cheban’s and Haqq sisters of the world.
Additionally, archival footage from appearances and shows that include other celebrities don’t count. For example, in the very first episode Kim appeared on Tyra to talk about her infamous sex tape, but Tyra Banks will not be on this list. Lastly, cameos on any of the many KUWTK spin-offs like Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Khloé & Lamar will also not be included. The list is hefty enough with just the mothership.
Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s dive right in.