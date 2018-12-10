"[Kylie and Travis are] the cutest and I think they’re so in love and have the cutest little family," Kardashian said on Busy Tonight following the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday. Her conclusion was that, no, Jenner and Webster aren't married. But...they could be.
Said Kardashian, "I really, I would say like no, they’re just like being cute and posting that But, they’ve posted it a few times, so I am going to ask in our group chat today when we leave here."
Phillips' response: "Fuck, I wish you'd asked before [you came here]."
Jenner and Webster, who have been dating since 2017 and share one child together, have recently taken to referring to each other in martial terms. In October, Jenner called Webster her "hubby" on Instagram. Then, throughout his Astroworld Tour, Webster has been calling Jenner his "wife" on stage. If anyone could secretly get married, Webster and Jenner absolutely could. Remember: This is the couple who hid a pregnancy for the full nine months.
Are Webster and Jenner married? It's between Kim, Kylie, and the lamppost.
