Jenner and Webster, who have been dating since 2017 and share one child together, have recently taken to referring to each other in martial terms. In October, Jenner called Webster her "hubby " on Instagram. Then, throughout his Astroworld Tour , Webster has been calling Jenner his "wife " on stage. If anyone could secretly get married, Webster and Jenner absolutely could. Remember: This is the couple who hid a pregnancy for the full nine months.