Kylie Jenner Called Travis Scott Her “Hubby” & Uh, We Have Questions

Have you had a tiring weekend? If so, we have the perfect way to unwind — a (potential) new announcement from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.
On Saturday, the makeup mogul posted a video to her Instagram Story of Scott performing on Saturday Night Live. This, of course, is standard fare for Jenner, who often supports her partner and father of her daughter, Stormi, on social media. But one thing about the post stood out to many viewers — her caption, which read, simply, “hubby.” (Plus exactly three heart-eye emojis.)
This isn’t necessarily an indication that Jenner and Scott are now married, though fans would be forgiven for being, ahem, shook by Jenner’s word choice. There is no real way for us to say, of course, but mega-momager Kris Jenner would never allow such an announcement to be made on an Instagram Story, right?
That said, secret weddings for otherwise high-profile celebrities — like the recent ones between Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck and Cardi B and Offset — can certainly be done. And, of course, Jenner did carry and give birth to Stormi in total secret, eventually announcing the birth in a low-key YouTube video. So it’s possible that for Jenner and Scott, secrecy — and social media announcements — are the only ways to handle big life events.
For now, we all just have to wait and see.
