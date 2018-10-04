These Cheap Wigs From Amazon Make A Kylie Jenner Costume SO Easy

If you're like us, the past few months have gone a little something like this: Halloween costume ideas start popping up in your Pinterest feed in July, but you brush them off as premature, then August and September fly by without a single spooky thought. All of a sudden, the first week of October rolls around, Halloween party invites slide into your DMs, and now you're in a frenzy trying to come up with a creative costume.
Deep breathes. Even though you’ve put off costume planning for the last minute, you can tap buzzy celebrities (like Kylie Jenner) for a fun look, minus the hassle. Though most of the makeup mogul's outfits cost more than our rent, there are a ton of easy ways to mimic her most viral looks for Halloween — and they all start with a wig.
Since Jenner changes her hair like she does her clothes, there are enough distinctive looks to choose from for Halloween parties. The best part? Thanks to all the affordable wigs on Amazon, you don't have to hire an A-list glam squad or spend Kardashian-level cash to replicate her style. Read on to start planning, then follow the advice in this story to make your cheap wig look legit.