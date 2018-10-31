For those of us who spend months — or possibly even the full calendar year — planning for Halloween, costume details are imperative. Seriously, a transformation just shy of turning into the subject of your costume is the only acceptable form for the diehard Halloween fans out there.
That said, one dead giveaway that you are, indeed, in costume is your wig. Unless you go all out with extensions or a real-human-hair wig (which can run you up to the quadruple digits), a synthetic hairpiece will have to do. But just because it's affordable doesn't mean it needs to look that way — just follow these tips to make even the cheapest wig look amazing.
For guidance, we talked to Priscilla Valles and David Lopez — two pros behind some of the best extensions in Hollywood — about how to keep our Halloween hair looking 100%, even if it was a budget buy.