Fashion week can throw us. Sometimes it's super-boring — all bare-faced this, natural beauty that. Other times, it's totally inappropriate for anywhere but the runway, what with the outrageous head pieces that could easily topple a model in heels, cocaine-inspired nails, and seriously NSFW makeup.
But we found the middle ground this Spring/Summer 2018 season: inspiring hair and makeup looks that can be toned down for normal Saturday nights out or dialed up for Halloween.
Ahead, the most creative styles from the shows that'll have you covered when it comes to costume originality and give you major high-fashion cred.